Natasha Howard had 13 points and nine rebounds, and Alysha Clark added 11 points and eight boards for Seattle (12-3). Sue Bird did not play because of a knee issue and Jewell Loyd was held to nine points on 1-of-7 shooting. The Storm hold a half-game lead over Las Vegas atop the WNBA standings.
Indiana (5-9) played with just nine players as Tiffany Mitchell, averaging 14.1 points per game, was out with a wrist injury. Burke led the way with 17 points and Kelsey Mitchell added 15. The Fever shot 37.9% and turned it over 18 times.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.