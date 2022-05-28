Stewart, Storm hand Liberty 6th straight loss, 79-71 in OT

SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart scored 13 of her 29 points after the third quarter, Jewell Loyd finished with 21 points and the Seattle Storm gave up a 16-poinit second-half lead before beating the New York Liberty 79-71 in overtime on Friday night.
Stewart made 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 2 minutes of the fourth quarter and then hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle (4-3) the lead for good at 70-67 just 35 seconds into overtime.
Briann January added 11 points for the Storm, including a 3-pointer that made it 74-69 with less than 2 minutes remaining.
Natasha Howard led New York (1-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Han Xu added 12 points, while Rebecca Allen and Stefanie Dolson each scored 11.
Gabby Williams was fouled on a driving layup attempt with 2.3 seconds left in regulation and the game tied at 67-all but missed both free throws.
Seattle scored the first 10 points in a 17-4 run that pushed the Storm’s lead to 14 points before going into halftime leading 34-24. Chantel Lavender made back-to-back baskets before Loyd hit a step-back 3-pointer midway through the third quarter that gave Seattle its biggest lead of the game at 43-27.
New York has lost six games in a row.
