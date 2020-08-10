Sami Whitcomb added 17 points for Seattle (7-1). Ezi Magbegor scored 13, Alysha Clark had 12 and Jewell Loyd 10. The Storm had 25 assists on 36 field goals and shot 51% from the field.
Allie Quigley led Chicago (5-3) with 13 points. Cheyenne Parker added 12 points and Courtney Vandersloot had nine assists.
Sue Bird missed her fifth game of the season for Seattle, which has only lost to reigning league champion Washington on July 30.
