Seattle made three 3-pointers in the opening six-plus minutes of the game for a 23-10 lead and it remained a 13-point advantage at halftime. Seattle finished 5 of 18 from 3-point range, one game after tying a WNBA record with 18 makes from distance.
Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (3-7) with 22 points. Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey each added 13 points.
SUN 77, SKY 74
DeWanna Bonner had 19 points and nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists and Connecticut held off Chicago.
Down 10 points entering the fourth quarter, Chicago got within one point twice in the final 1:14. But Bonner and Thomas each made a steal in the closing seconds to help seal it. Bonner sank two free throws with 6.4 seconds left for a three-point lead and Chicago turned it over again on its final possession.
Jasmine Thomas and Brionna Jones each had 15 points for Connecticut (4-6), which has won four of its last five games. Bonner became the 22nd player in WNBA history to reach 5,000 career points. She also moved into 19th on the career rebounding list. Kahleah Copper scored 17 points for Chicago (6-4).
