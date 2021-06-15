“Maybe we don’t have one lock up defender like Alysha Clark, but what we have is a team defense where we’re rotating, we’re on the string and we’re helping one another,” Quinn said. “And I think that’s really what you’re seeing, the culmination of just a team effort, and that’s what our defense has to be this year. It is not going to be one or two players, it’s going to be a legit one through 12 coming in and making sure that we’re working together to stop a great player.”