DeWanna Bonner and Kaila Charles had 14 points each for the Sun.
LIBERTY 85, MERCURY 83
PHOENIX — Betnijah Laney had 23 points and 10 assists, and the Liberty held on to beat the Mercury.
The Liberty (6-4) never trailed after taking a 12-11 lead in the first quarter and led by 16 in the first half. The Mercury (5-6) tied it at 51 and 72 and had a chance to tie or go ahead on the final play.
Phoenix’s Skylar Diggins-Smith rebounded Laney’s missed 3-point attempt with six seconds left and tried to take it the length of the court. But, as she crossed the 3-point arc, she lost control of her dribble and the Liberty’s Rebecca Allen scooped it away to secure the win.
Brittney Griner had a season-high 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Mercury. Diggins-Smith added 25 points.
The Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu was a late scratch due to an ankle tendonitis.
DREAM 101, MYSTICS 78
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Courtney Williams scored 21 points to help the Dream beat the Mystics.
Odyssey Sims added a season-high 20 points for the Dream, who made 13 of 29 from 3-point range and 36 of 71 overall from the field.
Atlanta (5-6), which trailed for most of the first half and by 11 early in the second quarter, took a 51-49 lead into the break and pulled away with a 17-3 run after the Mystics tied it at 51 to open the third quarter.
Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics (4-6) with 16 points.
ACES 85, WINGS 78
LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Aces beat the Wings.
Wilson made 10 of 18 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line. Liz Cambage added 14 points and Kelsey Plum scored 13 for the Aces (8-3), who won their third straight and sixth of their last seven.
Satou Sabally made a pair of free throws with 2:28 left to cut the deficit to 77-75 for the Wings (5-6). Wilson converted a three-point play on the Aces’ next possession and Cambage made a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 85-75 with 1:23 left.
Sabally led Dallas with a season-high 24 points.
