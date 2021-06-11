Courtney Williams had 19 points — on 7-of-20 shooting — and 11 rebounds to pace the Dream (4-6), who lost their fourth straight game and fell to 1-4 at home. Candace Parker scored 17.
Seattle shot 58% in the first half, hitting 6 of 10 from distance. Atlanta made just 10 of 37 shots (27%), including 2 of 10 from beyond the arc, in the first half but kept within striking distance by making 13 of 14 free throws.
Epiphanny Prince came off the bench to score 11 for the Storm, who won their second straight and sport the best record in the league. Prince sank 3 of 4 from beyond the arc.
