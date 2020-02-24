Mosqueda-Lewis won three NCAA titles at UConn before being drafted third overall by Seattle in 2015. She had a school-record 398 3-pointers for the Huskies.
“She has won championships at every level and has a reputation as a great teammate,” Sun coach Curt Miller said. “Our offensive philosophy revolves around spacing with players that can help spread the floor. KML is one of the outstanding shooters in our game and will provide an important spark to our offense.”
Mosqueda-Lewis said she is excited to be back in a place that served as her second home for four years.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.