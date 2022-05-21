Sun beat Fever 94-85, extend winning streak to three games

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 94-85 on Friday night for their third straight victory.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Indiana (2-5). Victoria Vivians scored 15 points and Danielle Robinson had 10. NaLyssa Smith was listed as a game-time decision but missed her second consecutive game due to a right ankle injury.
MYSTICS 78, DREAM 73
ATLANTA — Ariel Atkins scored 18 points, Natasha Cloud added 17 and Washington erased a double-digit deficit in the second-half to beat Atlanta.
Rhyne Howard hit four 3-pointers and led Atlanta (4-2) with 21 points.
Cheyenne Parker scored 13 points, Nia Coffey had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Erica Wheeler added 11 points for the Dream.
STORM 83, SPARKS 80
SEATTLE — Breanna Stewart scored 28 points on 11-of-20 shooting and Seattle held on for a victory over Los Angeles.
Ezi Magbegor had nine points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Jewell Loyd added 11 points for the Storm (3-3) and has reached double-figure scoring in 155 games since 2016 — most in the WNBA.
Liz Cambage led Los Angeles with 25 points and eight rebounds. Nneka Ogwumike added 20 points and Brittney Sykes scored 10.
The Sparks (2-4) have lost four in a row after back-to-back wins to start the season.
