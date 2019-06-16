UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas scored 20 points, Shekinna Stricklen added 16 and the Connecticut Sun won their franchise-record 12th straight home game, beating the Seattle Storm 81-67 on Sunday.

The Sun led 56-54 heading into the fourth quarter when Thomas scored the first four points to spark a 10-2 run that gave Connecticut a double-digit advantage. The Storm could only get within eight the rest of the way.

Connecticut (8-1) broke the franchise mark of 11 consecutive regular-season home victories set in 2004-05. The last loss at home was against Seattle on July 20. That doesn’t include the playoff loss to Phoenix in the second round. Connecticut has won six straight overall.

Natasha Howard scored 20 points for Seattle (5-4).

ACES 80, LYNX 75

MINNEAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored seven of her 22 points in a 14-3 closing run and Las Vegas overcame a sloppy to beat Minnesota.

Kelsey Plum scored 21 points, including a career-high tying five 3-pointers. Liz Cambage scored eight of her 14 points in the fourth quarter and A’ja Wilson finished with 13 points for Las Vegas (4-3).

Dantas tied her career high with 22 points for the Lynx (4-5). They have lost four in a row and five of six.

