Miller has led the team to four consecutive playoff appearances, including the 2019 WNBA Finals, where the Sun lost to Washington in five games. This past season the team was ousted by Las Vegas in the semifinals.
“Together, and along with my outstanding staff, I look forward to continuing to work to do all we can to bring a WNBA championship here to Connecticut,” he said in a statement. This team, franchise, and our loyal fan base deserve that, and I’m humbled to continue to have the opportunity to lead them.”
