Sun hire Darius Taylor as GM, promote Tuck to assistant GM

Taylor takes over for Curt Miller, who served as Connecticut’s coach and general manager before he left to take the coaching job with Los Angeles last month.

“I am very proud to be a part of the Connecticut Sun, which for years has been one of the model organizations on and off the court in the WNBA,” Taylor said in a news release. “I’m also extremely excited about helping to empower such a talented group of women and people. ... I look forward to collaborating with our players and staff to continue and build on the winning tradition of this great organization.”