Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne (back) and Tina Charles (left gluteal).
Connecticut outrebounded Washington 38-20, including a 16-3 edge on the offensive end. The Sun also had a 46-24 advantage for points in the paint and 19-0 in second-chance points.
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 17 points for Washington (10-16), which has lost all three games to the Sun this season. Myisha Hines-Allen and Ariel Atkins each added 16 points, and Natasha Cloud had 12 assists.
