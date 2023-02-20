Talbot to miss 2023 WNBA season after injury in Australia

The Sparks said Monday they learned that Talbot suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for the Adelaide Lightning of the WNBL, where she was league MVP in 2020.

LOS ANGELES — Three weeks after signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, forward Stephanie Talbot will miss the upcoming WNBA season after getting hurt in her native Australia.

Talbot signed a two-year deal with the Sparks on Feb. 1. She was 10th in the WNBA in 3-point shooting last year. She averaged 5.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 34 games with the Seattle Storm.