Taurasi, Diggins-Smith rally Mercury past Mystics 80-75

Taurasi sank five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds for Phoenix (11-15), which trailed 26-11 after the first quarter. Taurasi scored 13 of the Mercury’s 32 points in the second quarter to get Phoenix within 45-43 at the half.

PHOENIX — Diana Taurasi scored 29 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 24 and the Phoenix Mercury rallied for an 80-75 victory over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

Diggins-Smith had nine assists and made all eight of her free throws — the final two with 15.8 seconds left to cap the scoring. Sophie Cunningham scored 10 of her 13 points in the second period and had seven rebounds.