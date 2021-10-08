Shey Peddy made two of three free throws with 4.8 seconds left to give the Mercury an 86-84 lead, and Griner added one from the line to close the scoring. Griner also had a block on Wilson with 0.7 seconds remaining to secure the win.
Taurasi made a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to give the Mercury an 84-81 lead, and Gray responded with a 3 just 6 seconds later to tie it for the Aces.
The Mercury will face the Chicago Sky in a rematch of the 2014 finals, the last time either team advanced that far. Game 1 is on Sunday.
The Aces went on a 14-2 run to begin the third quarter to take a 56-46 lead midway through the period.