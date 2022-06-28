Taurasi makes seven 3-pointers, Phoenix beats Indiana 83-71

Placeholder while article actions load

Taurasi made three 3-pointers in the opening four minutes and finished 7 of 15 from distance to reach the 20-point plateau for the seventh time this season.

Sophie Cunningham, in her fourth start of the season, had 16 points and Diamond DeShields scored 11 for Phoenix (8-12), which hosts Indiana on Wednesday.

Cunningham scored the final five points of the first half to help Phoenix lead 45-41 at the break. Cunningham and Taurasi each scored 13 points in the first half. Cunningham made her fourth 3-pointer of the game to extend Phoenix’s advantage to 77-65 with 2:50 remaining.