Taurasi scores 24 points, Mercury beat Storm to sweep series

SEATTLE — Diana Taurasi made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 69-64 on Saturday to sweep the home-and-home series.
Jewell Loyd hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Seattle. Sue Bird scored two points on 1-of-11 shooting. She missed all eight of her 3-point tries. Stephanie Talbot had 14 rebounds and eight points on 3-of-11 shooting. Ezi Magbegor had 10 rebounds and blocked seven shots.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports