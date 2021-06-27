Erica Wheeler made back-to-back baskets to cap a 7-0 run by the Sparks and tie it at 47-all early in the third quarter but Phoenix (7-7) scored 13 of the next 15 points to take the lead for good. Taurasi made two 3-pointers in the final minute of the period to push the Mercury’s lead to 14 points going into the fourth.
Wheeler led the Sparks (6-8) with 21 points and Te’a Cooper added 20. Cooper, who scored a career-high 26 points in Thursday’s win over the Washington Mystics, has back-to-back games of at least 20 points for the first time in her career. The guard, who played at Tennessee and South Carolina before finishing her college career at Baylor, was a second-round pick by Phoenix in the 2020 WNBA draft but was cut by the Mercury before signing with the Sparks prior to the beginning of the season.
It was the third consecutive game between the teams and their final regular matchup of the season
