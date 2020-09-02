Skylar Diggins-Smith added 20 points and seven assists for Phoenix (10-7). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough scored 15 points off the bench and Brianna Turner grabbed 13 rebounds. The Mercury were without two key players as Bria Hartley will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL and Brittney Griner left the WNBA bubble for personal reasons.
Jackie Young had 20 points and seven rebounds for Las Vegas (12-4). Dearica Hamby had 18 points and 13 rebounds, and A’ja Wilson added 17 points and 10 rebounds.
