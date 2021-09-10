Atlanta (7-22) was eliminated from playoff contention.
Theresa Plaisance had 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Washington. Natasha Cloud added 13 points, six assists and four steals. The Mystics had 20 assists on 29 field goals.
Courtney Williams led the Dream with 23 points. Monique Billings added 14 points and 10 rebounds, Tiffany Hayes had 13 points, six assists and four steals, and Aari McDonald scored 11 points.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports