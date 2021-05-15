Arike Ogunbowale added 17 points, Marina Mabrey had 11 and Isabelle Harrison 10 for Dallas, which shot 53.1% from the field. Kayla Thornton grabbed 11 rebounds.
Dallas took control during a 24-14 second quarter, and led 44-41 at the break behind 15 points from Gray. Ogunbowale scored 10 points in the third quarter to help build a 70-60 lead.
Los Angeles did not have Candace Parker, a former league MVP, on its roster for the first time since 2007. Parker, another No. 1 overall pick, headed home to Chicago in the offseason after playing her entire 13-year career in Los Angeles.
Nneka Ogwumike scored 18 points and Chiney Ogwumike added 12 for Los Angeles. Kristi Toliver scored 11 points and moved into 16th place for WNBA career assists. Nia Coffey added 10 points.
