Vandersloot hits 3 with 0.9 left, Sky beat Liberty 88-86

NEW YORK — Courtney Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 0.9 seconds to give the Chicago Sky an 88-86 victory over the New York Liberty on Sunday. Vandersloot finished with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for the Sky (9-4). They have won five of six. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New York’s Sabrina Ionescu had 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists for her second career triple-double, tying the WNBA record. There have been 13 triple-doubles in league history.

The Liberty (5-9) had won four of its past five games.

MERCURY 99, MYSTICS 90.

WASHINGTON — Skylar Diggins-Smith had 27 points — including a four-point play late in regulation — and Phoenix outlasted Washington in overtime.

Diana Taurasi had 20 points and seven assists for the Mercury (5-8), and Shey Peddy scored seven of her 12 points in overtime. Phoenix has won three in a row following a seven-game losing streak.

Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics (9-6) with 18 points.

STORM 84, WINGS 79

ARLINGTON, Texas — Breanna Stewart had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to help Seattle hold off Dallas for a home-and-home sweep.

Jewell Loyd hit four 3-pointers and scored 22 points for the Storm (8-5). They beat Dallas 89-88 in Texas on Friday night.

Allisha Gray scored 20 points for the Wings (6-7).

FEVER 84, LYNX 80

MINNEAPOLIS — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and 14 rebounds and Indiana closed on a 11-4 run to beat Minnesota.

Danielle Robinson scored 16 points, add Victoria Vivians had 15 and hit two 3-pointers during the game-ending run to help the Fever (4-2) end a five-game skid.

Nikolina Milic had a career-high 23 points Minnesota (3-11). The Lynx have lost three in a row and five of six.

