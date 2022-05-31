Vandersloot leads Sky past Mercury in WNBA Finals rematch

Placeholder while article actions load

Phoenix star Diana Taurasi was ejected with 3:43 left in the second quarter for arguing a no-call with an official. The Mercury were trailing 31-21 at the time, but rallied in the third quarter by scoring 31 points and shooting 72% from the floor.

Vandersloot made 1 of 2 free throws with nine seconds left in the fourth quarter for a 72-70 lead, and she knocked the ball away from Skylar Diggins-Smith on a drive at the other end. Rebekah Gardner also went 1 for 2 at the line for a three-point lead and former Chicago player Diamond DeShields did not hit the rim on a corner 3-pointer as time expired.