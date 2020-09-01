After a brief rest on the bench, Vandersloot found her wife Allie Quigley in the corner for a 3-pointer to break the record. And two possessions later, Vandersloot connected with Quigley again for a 3-pointer and a 25-point lead.

Penicheiro, who reached 16 assists in 1998 and 2002, tweeted a congratulatory note to Vandersloot after the game.

Vandersloot finished with 13 points and 18 assists, and Quigley added 19 points for Chicago (11-6).

Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana (5-11).

The game was originally scheduled to be played last Wednesday, but was postponed because the WNBA players decided not to play that night or the next night in solidarity with their NBA counterparts following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.

LYNX 96, SPARKS 78

Napheesa Collier had 25 points, nine rebounds and five assists, rookie Crystal Dangerfield added 21 points and the Lynx ended the Sparks’ nine-game winning streak with a 96-78 victory on Monday night.

Rachel Banham made all six of her field-goal attempts and scored 18 points off the bench for Minnesota (11-5). Damiris Dantas had 17 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Minnesota shot 53.6% from the field, including 14 of 27 from 3-point range. Banham made four 3-pointers, and Dantas and Dangerfield had three apiece.

Chelsea Gray scored 18 points for Los Angeles (12-4), which has already clinched a playoff spot.