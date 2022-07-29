Vandersloot sparks Sky to 89-81 victory over Liberty

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHICAGO — Courtney Vandersloot had 23 points and nine assists to help the WNBA-leading Chicago Sky beat the New York Liberty 89-81 on Friday night. Vandersloot made a 3-pointer with 1:27 left, turning a two-point advantage into an 84-79 lead. She hadn’t scored in double figures in eight straight games. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley scored 16 points each for defending champion Chicago (22-7), with Copper adding 11 rebounds.

Sabrina Ionescu scored 16 points for New York (10-18). Natasha Howard had 15 points, 10 rebounds and seven of the Liberty’s 18 turnovers.

Vandersloot scored 12 points in the third quarter to help Chicago turn a 46-44 halftime deficit into a 71-70 lead heading into the final period.

Chicago was coming off a loss to the Liberty in New York on Saturday.

