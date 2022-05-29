Wallace scores 17 points, Dream beat Mercury 82-54

ATLANTA — Kristy Wallace had 17 points to lead five Atlanta players scoring in double figures and the Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-54 on Sunday.
The Dream never trailed, took at 12-point lead at the end of the first quarter and limited Phoenix (2-6) to just eight points in the second to take a 50-23 lead into halftime.
Diamond DeShields, the only Mercury player to score in double figures, finished with 23 points. Skylar Diggins-Smith (19.2 points per game) and Diana Taurasi (16.0) — the team’s top scorers — combined for nine points on 3-of-17 shooting.
Phoenix has lost five consecutive games.
