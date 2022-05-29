Wallace scores 17 points, Dream beat Mercury 82-54

Placeholder while article actions load

Erica Wheeler scored 16 points, Cheyenne Parker had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Rhyne Howard had 12 points with six assists for Atlanta (5-3). Aari McDonald finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals.

The 28-point margin of victory was Atlanta’s largest since beating the Los Angeles Sparks by 30 in 2015.

ATLANTA — Kristy Wallace had 17 points to lead five Atlanta players scoring in double figures and the Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 82-54 on Sunday.

The Dream never trailed, took at 12-point lead at the end of the first quarter and limited Phoenix (2-6) to just eight points in the second to take a 50-23 lead into halftime.