Washington’s Aerial Powers made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 84-all with 43.2 seconds left before Parker made a layup and Ariel Atkins hit two foul shots. Parker was fouled as she made a short jumper but missed the and-1 and the Sky led 88-86 with 5.9 to play. After the Mystics called a timeout, Vandersloot stole a pass from Emma Meesseman to seal it.
Atkins scored 24 points and Powers added 20 for the Mystics (3-1). Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
LYNX 78, SUN 69
Sylvia Fowles had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Napheesa Collier added 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks, and Minnesota beat Connecticut.
Crystal Dangerfield had a season-high 17 points for the Lynx (3-1), who trailed by as many as 10 points late in the first half.
DeWanna Bonner led the Sun (0-4) with 28 points, including five 3-pointers, and Brionna Jones had a season-high 15 points. Bonner, acquired from the Phoenix Mercury this offseason in exchange for three first-round draft picks, is averaging a career-best 27.5 points.
