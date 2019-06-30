LOS ANGELES — Riquna Williams scored 19 points and the Los Angeles Sparks routed the Chicago Sky 94-69 on Sunday.

Los Angeles went on a 17-4 run in the third quarter to lead 67-42 on Tierra Ruffin-Pratt’s 3-pointer with 3:25 left in the period. Chicago closed the deficit to 80-65, but the Sparks closed the game with a 14-4 spurt to match their largest lead of the game.

Los Angeles took the lead for good at 24-21 on the last basket of the first quarter and pulled away with an 8-0 run to start the second.

Chelsea Gray added 13 points, Candace Parker scored 12 and Sydney Wiese 11. The Sparks shot 49% from the field to win back-to-back games for the third time this season.

Diamond DeShields led the Sky (6-6) with 23 points. Kahleah Copper scored 12 points and Allie Quigley added 10.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.