Parker had 12 points and five rebounds in the first half as Los Angeles built a 51-34 lead.
Jazmine Jones scored a career-high 24 points for New York (1-7), which turned it over 26 times. Layshia Clarendon added 11 points and Amanda Zahui B had nine rebounds and 10 rebounds. The Liberty made 21 straight free throws before missing one in the closing four seconds.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.