Liz Cambage finished with 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and Jackie Young added 14 for the Aces. Gray had nine points and 11 assists.
Las Vegas (16-6) moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.
Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins scored 20 points apiece for the Mystics (8-11).
Washington took a 67-46 lead when Hines-Allen scored inside with 1:52 left in the third quarter but Las Vegas scored 17 of the next 19 points over a span of less than four minute to make it 69-63 when Cambage made a layup with 8:18 left in the fourth. Wilson scored 10 points in the final 5:27 and Gray’s winner gave the Aces their first lead since 2-0.