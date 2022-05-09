Wilson, Hamby, Plum lead Aces past Storm 85-74

LAS VEGAS — A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby posted double-doubles and Kelsey Plum provided a spark in the fourth quarter to lead the Las Vegas Aces to an 85-74 victory over the Seattle Storm on Sunday night.
Breanna Stewart had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Storm (1-1). Jewell Loyd added 19 points and Epiphanny Prince came off the bench to score 11 points in 10 minutes. Prince’s 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds left gave Seattle a 59-58 lead heading into the final quarter.
Jackie Young had 19 points for Las Vegas, and Chelsea Gray scored 12. Plum added seven assists.
Seattle shot just 30.8% (12 of 39) in the first half, including 4 of 16 from 3-point range, and trailed 39-33.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports