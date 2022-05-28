Wilson has 22 points, 16 boards as Aces beat Sky 83-76

CHICAGO — A’ja Wilson had 22 points and 16 rebounds, Dearica Hamby added 14 and 12, and the Las Vegas beat the defending-champion Chicago Sky 83-76 on Saturday for the Aces’ sixth consecutive win.
Gray hit three free throws to spark a 10-0 run that made it 39-29 midway through the second quarter and the Aces led the rest of the way. Las Vegas took a 51-38 lead into halftime, led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter and had a 10-point lead with 4 minutes to play.
Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and nine rebounds, Kahleah Copper also scored 12 points and Candace Parker added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Sky (4-3). Rebekah Gardner also scored 11 points and Azura Stevens added seven points and a season-high 10 rebounds.
Chicago missed 18 consecutive 3-point shots after Candace Parker made a 3 that pulled Chicago within a point with a minute left in the first quarter. Courtney Vandersloot snapped the streak with a 3-pointer that trimmed Chicago’s deficit to 70-62 midway through the fourth quarter.
The Sky finished shooting 34.6% (28 of 81) overall and made just 5 of 31 (16.1%) from 3-point range.
