Amanda Zahui B. hit a jumper to give the Sparks a 19-18 lead late in the first quarter but Las Vegas scored 21 of the next 23 points to open an 18-point lead when Williams made a 3-pointer midway through the second.
Zahui B. led Los Angeles (6-9) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Te’a Cooper added 15 points, Erica Wheeler scored 13 and Brittney Sykes 11.
LeBron James, Damian Lillard and Dwyane Wade were in attendance.
