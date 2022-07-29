Wilson, Plum help Aces deal Fever 13th straight loss, 93-72

INDIANAPOLIS — A’ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum each scored 22 points and the Las Vegas Aces handed the Indiana Fever their club-record 13th straight loss, 93-72 on Friday night to open a two-game series.
Queen Egbo led Indiana (5-26) with 13 points. Kelsey Mitchell and Destanni Henderson each had 12. The Fever haven’t won since June 19 against Chicago.
Wilson had 18 points in the first half, helping the Aces turn a seven-point, first-quarter advantage into a 54-37 lead.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports