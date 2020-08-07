Candace Parker’s basket with 6:06 left gave the Sparks a 71-68 lead. Wilson countered with a pair of baskets, McCoughtry added a layup and Las Vegas led the rest of the way.
Young finished with 15 points and Dearica Hambry scored 10 with nine rebounds for Las Vegas (4-2), which finished with a 42-33 rebound advantage.
Parker led Los Angeles (3-3) with 20 points and 12 rebounds, It’s the first time since 2015 that she has had four consecutive double-doubles.
Sydney Wiese scored 18 and Chelsea Gray 16.
