Wilson’s winner was only the second lead for Las Vegas the entire game. Wilson shot 10 of 17 from the floor and made 11 of 12 free throws.

Jackie Young scored 15 and Dearica Hamby 13.

Amanda Zahui B. led the Liberty (1-6) with 20 points, Layshia Clarendon scored 15 and Joyner Holmes 11.

SPARKS 97, LYNX 81

Riquna Williams scored 21 points and led five players in double digits in Los Angeles’ win over Minnesota.

Candace Parker scored 11, grabbed 10 rebounds and distributed nine assists in the win.

Seimone Augustus scored 13 for Los Angeles (4-3) in her first game against her former team where she spent 13 seasons. Sydney Wiese scored 15 points and Chelsea Gray 10.

Crystal Dangerfield led the Lynx (5-2) with 29 points and Bridget Carleton and Damiris Dantas scored 15 apiece. Napheesa Collier scored 10.

FEVER 91, MYSTICS 84

Kelsey Mitchell scored a season-high 29 points and Teaira McCowan posted a double-double and Indiana beat Washington.

Mitchell scored 20 or more for the fourth time this season, a mark eclipsed by the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson, who has done it five times this year.

McCowan finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, Tiffany Mitchell scored 14, Julie Allemand 13 and Candice Dupree 10 with nine rebounds. The Fever (3-4) ended an 11-game, regular-season losing streak against Washington.

Emma Meesseman scored 19 for the Mystics (3-4). Tianna Hawkins scored 17 for Washington, Leilani Mitchell 14 and Myisha Hines-Allen 11.