Wings get first season series win against Sun, 82-71

Dallas (10-12) won two of three matchups with Connecticut this season for the first series win with the Sun in franchise history.

Ogunbowale sank a 3-pointer for an 80-69 lead and McCowan blocked Brionna Jones’ layup attempt with 32.8 seconds left.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 82-71 on Tuesday night.

Satou Sabally, who played in her second game since June 12, also scored 14 points for Dallas, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Allisha Gray had 12 points and eight rebounds and Marina Mabrey also scored 12.