Wings get first season series win against Sun, 82-71

ARLINGTON, Texas — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points, Teaira McCowan had 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks and the Dallas Wings beat the Connecticut Sun 82-71 on Tuesday night.
Satou Sabally, who played in her second game since June 12, also scored 14 points for Dallas, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Allisha Gray had 12 points and eight rebounds and Marina Mabrey also scored 12.
Dallas led 41-38 at halftime, and Gray beat the third-quarter buzzer with a shot in the lane for a 63-54 advantage.
Courtney Williams scored 25 points for Connecticut (14-8). Brionna Jones added 16 points, DeWanna Bonner scored 11 on 3-of-10 shooting and Jonquel Jones had 10 points and seven rebounds.
