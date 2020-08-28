While no team had back-to-back games on the original schedule, the makeup dates have forced many of the teams to have to play on consecutive days now. With the Aces and Storm sitting atop the standings that final game could have major playoff implications.
Players decided not to play the games Wednesday and Thursday in solidarity with their NBA counterparts following the weekend police shooting of Jacob Blake.
“This is not a strike. This is not a boycott. This is affirmatively a day of reflection, a day of informed action and mobilization,” said WNBA players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike.
