She averaged 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and a career-best 3.2 assists last season while shooting 55% from the field. She raised her game in the playoffs, averaging 19.3 points to help Washington win its first title.

“D.C. is my home away from home, so I am so happy to be back with the team and organization,” Meesseman said. “I look forward to playing in ESA again with the best fans. Let’s get another one!!!”

Meesseman holds career averages of 11.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 182 games (130 starts) with the Mystics. She also ranks second in franchise field goal shooting (52.1 percent).

A native of Belgium, Meesseman returned to the Mystics last season after missing all of the 2018 season to play for the Belgium national team. She helped them qualify for the Olympics earlier this month.

Meesseman was drafted 19th by the Mystics in 2013.

Washington re-signed league MVP Elena Delle Donne last week to a four-year deal, but lost star guard Kristi Toliver to free agency.