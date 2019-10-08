The Sun’s 90-86 win in Game 4 on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena, which kept the WNBA title just out of reach for the Washington Mystics, was kind of like a Ferris wheel — if a bolt had come loose and players were rocking side-to-side, hanging on for dear life.

That’s exactly what Connecticut did to force a decisive final game of this best-of-five series, which will return to Washington on Thursday for its final spin.

AD

The Sun led twice by large margins — 18 points in the first quarter and 16 points in the third — only to see its leads disappear at the hands of the sharpshooting Mystics. Leading by one point with less than a minute to go, they survived only because Washington couldn’t get a clean look in the game’s final seconds.

AD

The Mystics can take solace in the fact that it was in the game till the end despite the fact that all five of Connecticut’s starters scored in double figures, and that Washington shot poorly for the majority of the game.

Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 18 points and 13 rebounds and Maryland graduate Alyssa Thomas had 17 points. Connecticut out-rebounded the Mystics 39-29 and got 23 points on free throws to the Mystics’ 10. Grouped with seven well-timed three-pointers, it was enough to at least delay Washington from its first title in franchise history.

AD

Aerial Powers led the Mystics with a huge 15 points off the bench, forward Ariel Atkins had 14 and guard Natasha Cloud had 13 to lead the Mystics. Emma Meesseman had 12 points off the bench, all of which came in the second half.

Washington clawed and scratched its way through the second half of a potentially title-clinching game that looked out of reach at the start.

AD

After a poor first half, the Mystics erased a 16-point deficit in the third quarter thanks in large part to — no surprise here — a barrage of three-pointers. Meesseman, who did not score before halftime going up against 6-foot-6 Jones in the post, had a crucial six points late in the third that gave Washington a needed push.

AD

The Mystics and Sun started the fourth quarter with the score knotted at 68 and Thibault, in a move that both displayed his trust in the team’s second unit and reminded spectators of Washington’s depth, kept four bench players on the floor. Delle Donne didn’t check in until midway through the quarter.

By then, the game was still tied.

The league MVP, who is playing through a herniated disk in her back, moved better than she did in Game 3 but still looked hesitant on offense — she had 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting but didn’t get to the free throw line like she usually does.

AD

At the start of the game, the Mystics’ poor defense sent them into a downward spiral.

AD

Connecticut out-rebounded Washington 22-12 in the first half and the Mystics had no answer on defense for Courtney Williams, one of the players they’ve been trying to limit most this series.

The Sun made smart adjustments to get their high-energy scorer more touches early on — Williams and Alyssa Thomas had 14 points each by halftime — and shot 50 percent from the floor and 40 percent from the three-point line in the first half.

Washington, meantime, couldn’t buy a bucket in the first quarter. It started the night 1 for 7 from the floor and only found rhythm once Thibault subbed in a few of his second-unit players, including Powers and Tianna Hawkins, who helped author an 11-4 run in the second quarter to whittle the Sun’s lead from 18-points in the first quarter to single digits.

AD

AD

Most troubling of all for the Mystics was that halftime, when Washington trailed 56-40, Meesseman and Toliver had yet to score.

Read more:

AD