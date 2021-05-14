The Storm will have a lot of competition up top. Las Vegas, which lost to Seattle in the WNBA Finals last year, was picked by the league’s GMs to win the title. The Aces were also No. 1 in the preseason AP WNBA power poll. League MVP A’ja Wilson will have a lot of help this season with the returns of Liz Cambage and Kelsey Plum, and the addition of Chelsea Gray.