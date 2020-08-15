The Mystics (3-7) went scoreless for nearly five minutes as Las Vegas used a 12-0 run to make it 20-10 late in the first quarter and take the lead for good. The Aces shot 53.8% from the field and forced 18 Washington turnovers while committing just 10.
Ariel Atkins led the Mystics with 17 points. Tianna Hawkins scored 12 and Leilani Mitchell added 11 points and five assists.
Washington has lost seven straight after winning three in a row to open the season.
