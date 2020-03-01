Next week’s GS and slalom in Ofterschwang had already been called off without replacement because of a lack of snow at the German venue.
The women’s World Cup now enters a 12-day break until a parallel slalom in Are on March 13.
The resort in Sweden will also host a GS and a slalom before the circuit returns to Italy for the season-ending World Cup Finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo, with one final race in each of the four disciplines.
After finishing second in a super—G won by Nina Ortlieb of Austria on Saturday, Federica Brignone leads the overall World Cup standings with 1,378 points.
The Italian is 153 points ahead of three-time overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin. However, the American’s return to the World Cup is yet unknown as she is taking a break from racing following the death of her father, Jeff Shiffrin, four weeks ago.
