The Six were established in 2020 but spent their first season with the league’s five other teams competing in a shortened schedule at Lake Placid, New York, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Buffalo, which is home to the Beauts, will become the first two-time host of the event. The city was home to the All-Star Game of the since re-named National Women’s Hockey League in its inaugural 2015-16 season. That first game was held in Buffalo’s downtown Harborcenter, while this year’s game will be played at the multi-rink Northtown Center in suburban Buffalo.
This year’s showcase will feature All-Stars split into three teams competing in a round-robin format, with the most goals determining the champion.
