“The feedback received is that too many National Federations are facing difficult situations and restrictions within their countries,” AIBA said.
The championships were without a host for much of 2021 before Turkey stepped in Oct. 2. They were due to be held from Dec. 6 through 19.
The announcement comes a week after the men’s world championships concluded in Serbia. No women’s world championships have been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.
