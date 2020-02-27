The International Ski Federation said a “possible replacement will be communicated in due course.”
The four weekends left in the women’s World Cup season also face disruption from a virus outbreak spreading from China to Europe, including northern Italy.
Spectator numbers will be limited this weekend in La Thuile and could also be enforced at the finals in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
