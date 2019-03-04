Woodbridge has plenty to celebrate after beating T.C. Williams in a Virginia Class 6 girls’ basketball semifinal. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

Almost every day since 1991, when the Woodbridge girls’ basketball team fell to Robinson in the Virginia state semifinals, Tamika Dudley has regretted that memory.

Dudley, now the coach at Woodbridge, was a senior back then, when her program fell one win short of its first appearance in a state championship game.

On Monday night at Robinson High in Fairfax County, Dudley fulfilled her decades-long dream. With a 61-50 win over T.C. Williams in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals, Dudley’s Vikings finally qualified for their first state title game. No. 6 Woodbridge (28-1), which has won 19 in a row, will play defending state champion Cosby at Virginia Commonwealth ­University’s Siegel Center on Wednesday night in Richmond.

“Right now, it’s still unreal,” said Camryn Platt-Morris, a senior forward who scored a team-high 16 points. “We’re playing at VCU — oh, my God.”

The Vikings lost in the state quarterfinals each of the past three seasons, including a one-point defeat to Langley last year. Platt-Morris said the Vikings implemented more sprints after mistakes in practice this season because the team’s four returning starters didn’t want to end this season the same way.

To reach the final, Woodbridge had to go through T.C. Williams (19-6), which gave the Vikings an upset scare in the region playoffs last week. On Monday, the Vikings pulled away in the fourth quarter behind Platt-Morris, who said she had envisioned leading Woodbridge to the state title game since she was in elementary school.

“Because we came so close ­every year,” she said, “I put a lot of emotion into it.”

Dudley kept a straight face for most of the game, but she flashed a smile with 35 seconds remaining before pumping her fists toward Woodbridge’s fans in the bleachers at the final buzzer.

“Finally,” she said, “we were able to get over that hump.”