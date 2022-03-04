The Trailblazers are 6-11 in WAC play. Dixie State is fourth in the WAC scoring 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Gooden averaging 0.5.
The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Dixie State won the last meeting 61-60 on Feb. 13. Hunter Schofield scored 18 points to help lead the Trailblazers to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Antelopes. Woods is averaging 17.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the past 10 games for Grand Canyon.
Gooden is averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Trailblazers. Schofield is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Dixie State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.
Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 64.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.