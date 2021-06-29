Chen, who also is scheduled to compete at Skate Canada, has not lost a competition since finishing a disappointing fifth at the Pyeongchang Olympics. Along the way, he’s established world records for the free skate and combined score.
Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu is scheduled to begin his season before a home crowd at the NHK Trophy in Japan and then take part in the Rostelecom Cup in Russia. World champion Anna Shcherbakova of Russia will begin her season at the Cup of China and compete at the Internationaux de France.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, the Grand Prix schedule last season consisted of just four events that were composed of primarily domestic skaters. A full six-event season with international lineups is planned this year, though the International Skating Union plans to monitor COVID-19 rates to ensure events can be held safely.